LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 18: Fergie performs the National Anthem during the NBA All-Star Game 2018 at Staples Center on February 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images) (Photo: Allen Berezovsky, 2018 Getty Images)

Well, it was definitely... memorable.

That's just one way to describe Fergie's rendition of the national anthem before the NBA All Star Game.

The Black Eyed Peas alum closed out the 25-minute pre-show with what appeared to (try to) be a sexy, jazz-rendition of the national anthem. It didn't go so well.

It got to the point where attendees inside the stadium, including the players themselves, had to try to keep straight faces.

Draymond is all of us 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ClWCmY4tfh — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 19, 2018

Everybody trying their HARDEST not to laugh at #Fergie 😂😂😂💀💀 — Kel 🙏🏼 (@mr_kel) February 19, 2018

The reaction online was swift and brutal, with several people picking up on the "jazzy vibes."

National anthem or happy birthday Mr. President ?? #fergie — Nick Zungolo (@NickZungolo) February 19, 2018

"National Anthem" #fergie #NBAAllStar

Rosanne Barr: "I did the worst version of the Star Spangled Banner in US history."

Fergie: "Hold my beer." — Johnny (@JohnKhouryMN) February 19, 2018

But most wishing they could un-see what they just saw.

Everyone who saw #Fergie sing the National Anthem please look directly into your phone.

You're welcome pic.twitter.com/zEYqjoqJmQ — Bobby (@Bison_4life) February 19, 2018

