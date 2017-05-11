This Detroit Tigers fan looks almost exactly like Justin Verlander

Detroit Tigers fan Chris Azanger has an uncanny resemblance to pitcher Justin Verlander. (Photo: Courtesy of Twitter)

DETROIT, MICH. - The resemblance is uncanny.

You may have missed this from Wednesday night's Detroit Tigers game since they were on the West Coast and playing late against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix. But during the broadcast, the Fox Sports Detroit crew spotted a man in the Chase Field stands that bore a striking resemblance to right-hander Justin Verlander.

The fan, Chris Azanger, was wearing a Verlander road jersey and Tigers road cap, too, which helps the deception.

I mean, look at this. Azanger looks a little younger but, other than that, wow.

FSD found a Justin Verlander cosplayer in the crowd in Arizona. pic.twitter.com/6Vbwx3gJeQ — Mike Foss (@MikeFossWXYZ) May 11, 2017

FSD reporter John Keating later caught up with Azanger, who says he gets confused with Verlander a lot at games.

"Many times," he said. "When I used to go to games back home in Detroit, I had people sitting around me asking why I'm sitting up in the stands and not in the bullpen or something like that.

"Last time the Tigers were out here, same thing, I was down here and people were taking my pictures, asking for autographs."

Azanger, who now lives in the Phoenix suburb of Gilbert, has never met Verlander, but did take a photo with Verlander in the background a few years ago.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 Detroit Free Press