Thornton helps Drive crush Clippers

Grand Rapids, MI- Marcus Thornton scored 32 points as the Grand Rapids Drive jumped on the Agua Caliente Clippers early and came away with a 110-89 victory at home on Thursday night.

The Drive improve to 16-18 while the Clippers fall to the same mark.

In his second consecutive start, Thornton shot 14-of-19 from the field, made four three pointers and also recorded four steals.

Kay Felder scored 24 points with seven assists. Also, KJ McDaniels scored 15 points in 22 minutes off the bench, recording five rebounds and three blocks. Landry Nnoko had 15 rebounds and Jamel Morris was the only other Drive player scoring in double-figures with 11 points.

