Tigers' defense, bullpen lags again in 7-3 loss to White Sox

DETROIT - The baseball found Nick Castellanos.

It found him often tonight at Comerica Park, and in the most inopportune of times. It found him in the top of the eighth inning, with the White Sox threatening, and though teammate Alex Wilson almost wiggled him off the hook, it was not to be.

Castellanos, who had received rave reviews this spring for his improved defense, continued a subpar start to the season defensively by committing three errors in the Tigers’ 5-3 loss.

On back-to-back plays in the eighth inning, Castellanos botched the ball. First, on a tailor-made groundball double play ball with nobody out. Then, on a top-spinner to load the bases. Wilson recovered by inducing another groundball double play ball, but two batters later, after an intentional walk, Geovany Soto made the Tigers pay.

Soto’s sharp two-run single to left-centerfield was the difference.

It was justified: In the big leagues, teams cannot afford opponents a six-out inning.

Castellanos’ multiple errors marked the first such game in his career.

It was another downer of a game for the Tigers, who squandered opportunities against former teammate Mike Pelfrey, made multiple mishaps in the field and dropped their third straight game.

Though Wilson took the loss, the fate was a mere formality: With multiple groundball opportunities for a double play in the eighth inning, he did his job.

Matt Boyd recorded a quality start, throwing seven solid innings. Boyd struggled in the early innings but certainly righted the ship. He allowed seven hits, walked two and struck out five.

Pelfrey, who was released at the end of spring training and is due $8 million from the Tigers this season, fought his way through 4 2/3 innings, dancing around more damage. He allowed three runs on six hits, walked four and struck out two.

Pelfrey appeared in line for a short day after the Tigers scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning, when Justin Upton hit a two-run single.

But the White Sox responded with back-to-back home runs off lefty Matt Boyd in the next inning – Todd Frazier and former Tiger Avisail Garcia – and took the lead in the third inning on a Garcia single.

Boyd settled from there, retiring 13 of the final 14 men he faced. Castellanos’ first error of the game – a missed line drive – was the only hiccup in that stretch.

But then came the eighth inning, and Castellanos’ two costly errors, which sunk the Tigers on this night.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2017. All Rights Reserved