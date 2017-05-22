Title IX investigation into sexual assault allegations for 3 MSU football players complete

Curtis Blackwell (Photo: Kevin W. Fowler, LSJ)

EAST LANSING, MICH. - The Title IX investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving three Michigan State football players has been completed.

University spokesman Jason Cody early this evening said MSU has not taken any action to remove the three unnamed individuals as students, but he could not discuss specifics or outcome of the investigation due to the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA).

The Title IX investigation was done externally by Rebecca Veidlinger. The Ann Arbor attorney who previously worked in MSU’s Title IX office signed a contract with the university on Feb. 2 and focused on potential violations of the university’s relationship violence and sexual misconduct policy.

Cody said once any Title IX investigation is completed by MSU, if a policy violation was found to have occurred, it would then move into the student conduct system. A panel would determine any potential sanctions, and a student has a right to appeal a decision. Potential sanctions range from a formal warning to dismissal from the university, according to the school’s website on the student conduct system.

If no violations of policy are found during a Title IX investigation, a matter would be closed.

The Title IX probe is one of three investigations that began after the alleged rape took place in the early-morning hours of Jan. 16 at the on-campus University Village apartments and was reported to MSU Police on Jan. 17. The university announced the players’ suspension from football-related activities and removal from on-campus housing Feb. 9.

The criminal case has been under review by Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon since March 14. There is no timeline for when or if charges will be filed. MSU Police are seeking four warrants.

The third investigation is an external probe into the football program, which is being conducted by attorneys with Jones Day law firm. That began Feb. 10, the day after the announcement of the suspensions of the three players and staff member. Cody said that investigation into the MSU football program and its handling of the situation remains ongoing.

Curtis Blackwell, the program’s director of college advancement and performance, also was suspended Feb. 9. That was exactly a week after the university hired an external Title IX investigator into the alleged assault. He remains suspended with pay and is on his second one-month contract.

