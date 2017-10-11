Tom Izzo honors Muskegon Hts. coaching great

MUSKEGON - Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo was in Muskegon this weekend.

He visited Holy Trinity Church in Muskegon Sunday to surprise old friend and high school coaching legend Lee Gilbert.

Gilbert coached at Muskegon Heights for 24 years before heading off to Ottawa Hills for a few more.

This weekend a few of Gilbert's former players decided to honor their coach for his storied career and with that they needed to welcome a special guest.

