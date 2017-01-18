Unusually warm weather forces Griffins to reschedule Great Skate Winterfest

Great Skate, 2015 (Photo: WZZM13)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - This year's unusually mild weather has caused the Grand Rapids Griffins to push back the Great Skate Winterfest to next month.

Organizers of the event do not expect the ice rink at Rosa Parks Circle to be usable this weekend, so 24-hour skating event will be rescheduled for February 18-19.

The Great Skate Winterfest will start at 10 p.m. on Feb. 18, after the Griffins game at the Van Andel Arena. Every Griffins player and coach will skate with fans for one hour each. To see when your favorite player or coach will be skating, check the Great Skate line-up here.

For more information about the event visit the Griffin's website.

