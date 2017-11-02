Volleyball District Finals

Several West Michigan teams locked up district finals Thursday night.
Muskegon Mona Shores 0, Grand Haven 3
Plainwell 0, Wayland Union 3
Hamilton 3, Hudsonville Unity Christian 1
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 3, West Catholic 2
Godwin Heights 0, South Christian 3
Sparta 2, Grant 3
Saranac 3, Vermontville Maple Valley 0
Covenant Christian Covenant Christian 3, Grandville Calvin Christian 0
Hart 0, Shelby 3
