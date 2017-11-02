Volleyball District Finals

WZZM
November 02, 2017

Several West Michigan teams locked up district finals Thursday night.

 

Muskegon Mona Shores 0, Grand Haven 3

Plainwell 0, Wayland Union 3

Hamilton 3, Hudsonville Unity Christian 1

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 3, West Catholic 2

Godwin Heights 0, South Christian 3

Sparta 2, Grant 3

Saranac 3, Vermontville Maple Valley 0

Covenant Christian Covenant Christian 3, Grandville Calvin Christian 0

Hart 0, Shelby 3

 

