Weightlifting competition held in Grand Rapids

More than 600 of America's top weightlifters are competing at the DeVos Place in Grand Rapids this weekend.

The USA Weightlifting Nike American Series Open 3 is hosting weightlifters from ages 11 to 72, and over 100 of them are from Michigan--10 are from the Grand Rapids area, six are from Kalamazoo, and three are from the Hudsonville/Zeeland area.

The competition started on Friday, Sept. 8 and is running through Sunday, Sept. 9. Spectators of the event will be able to witness the athletes lift the equivalent weight of everything from a 198-pound freezer to a 507-pound mable pool table.

This is the final USA Weightlifting qualifying event this year, which will determine who will represent the United States in the 2017 International Weightlifting Federation World Championships at the end of November.

