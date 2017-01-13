WZZM
Western Michigan hires Tim Lester as football coach

Detroit Free Press , WZZM 7:33 PM. EST January 13, 2017

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - Tim Lester is the next football coach for Western Michigan, the school announced tonight.

He replaces P.J. Fleck, who left last week to coach Minnesota.

Lester was a four-year starting quarterback for the Broncos in 1996-99. He threw for 11,299 career passing yards, which ranked him fourth in FBS history at the time, and 89 touchdowns, setting 17 program and Mid-American Conference records in the process.

He returned to WMU in 2005 to be its quarterbacks coach. He has had two stints as a head coach, including one year at St. Joseph's (Ind.), where he went 7-4, and five years at Elmhurst (Ill.), where he compiled a 33-19 record.

Fleck led WMU to a 13-1 record this season and a spot in the Cotton Bowl, where it lost, 24-16, to Wisconsin on Jan. 2. Fleck, 36, was 30-22 in four years in Kalamazoo.

Detroit Free Press


