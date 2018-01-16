What does Matt Patricia look like without a beard? We found a photo

Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia. (Photo: Charles Krupa, AP)

As the Detroit Lions continue the countdown to the near-inevitable hiring of Matt Patricia, a few physical attributes are unmistakable.

First off, there's the pencil tucked behind his ear has he's wearing a headset as the defensive coordinator of the New England Patriots.

And then, there's that beard.

It's full, monochromatic and has to be handy for those January games at chilly Gillette Stadium (funny the stadium is named after a razor company).

We'll get to see Patricia on the sideline of this Sunday's AFC title game against the Jaguars, with his winter-proof face covering in full bloom.

But what did Patricia look like pre-beard?

Well, thanks to Aaron Thompson, a Western Michigan student, we now know. He posted on Twitter a response to a question that another social media user posed.

Hard to tell how long ago this was, as Patricia has been with the Patriots since 2004.

We must say, we prefer the beard.

Free Press sports writer Anthony Fenech contributed to this report.

Let's just say we are all hoping he keeps the beard pic.twitter.com/R0nlMz39f3 — Aaron Thompson (@a_a_ron_att) January 16, 2018

