Whitecaps, Loons game suspended in 9-9 tie

COMSTOCK PARK, MICH. - Inclement weather foiled the finish of a tight contest in front of 9,360 fans between the West Michigan Whitecaps and Great Lakes Loons Thursday, Aug. 10, at Fifth Third Ballpark as the 9-9 tie was suspended after nine innings of play.

After Great Lakes broke out the offense in the early innings and took an 8-1 lead, the Whitecaps came storming back with a comeback highlighted by a game-tying grand slam by Chad Sedio – his second of the night.

Both teams exchanged a late inning run to make the score 9-9 after nine innings of play. And then the rain showed up at the ballpark causing the suspension.

The conclusion of the game will resume at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, beginning with the Great Lakes Loons batting in the top of the tenth inning.

Friday’s regularly scheduled game will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

Gates to the ballpark will now open Friday at 5 p.m.

