Whitecaps rally falls short in 5-4 loss

Kyle Funkhouser (Whitecaps)

A good start ended abruptly for the Whitecaps.

After two scoreless innings, a throwing error by West Michigan first baseman Blaise Salter in the third inning allowed two runs to score for the LumberKings, then Nick Zammarelli's RBI single gave Clinton a 3-0 lead.

Whitecaps starter Kyle Funkhouser suffered his first loss of the season, lasting just two and two-thirds innings, surrendering 6 hits, 3 runs and 5 strikeouts.

