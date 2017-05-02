Whitecaps rally falls short in 5-4 loss

A good start ended abruptly for the Whitecaps.
After two scoreless innings, a throwing error by West Michigan first baseman Blaise Salter in the third inning allowed two runs to score for the LumberKings, then Nick Zammarelli's RBI single gave Clinton a 3-0 lead.
Whitecaps starter Kyle Funkhouser suffered his first loss of the season, lasting just two and two-thirds innings, surrendering 6 hits, 3 runs and 5 strikeouts.
© 2017 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs