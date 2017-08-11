WZZM
Whitecaps set MWL shutout record

Jamal Spencer, WZZM 12:13 AM. EDT August 12, 2017

The West Michigan Whitecaps topped the Great Lakes Loons 6-0 on Friday night, giving them 24 shutout wins this season, a new Midwest League Record.

Whitecaps starter Anthony Castro struck out 5 in 5 innings of work to earn his ninth win of the season. Trent Szkutnik tossed 4 innings of relief and struck out six. 

Danny Pinero, Cole Bauml and Danny Woodrow all recorded doubles with Woodrow picking up 3 RBI. Derek hill tripled and added a pair of RBI as well. 

