Whitecaps set MWL shutout record

West Michigan Whitecaps logo (Photo: West Michigan Whitecaps)

The West Michigan Whitecaps topped the Great Lakes Loons 6-0 on Friday night, giving them 24 shutout wins this season, a new Midwest League Record.

Whitecaps starter Anthony Castro struck out 5 in 5 innings of work to earn his ninth win of the season. Trent Szkutnik tossed 4 innings of relief and struck out six.

Danny Pinero, Cole Bauml and Danny Woodrow all recorded doubles with Woodrow picking up 3 RBI. Derek hill tripled and added a pair of RBI as well.

© 2017 WZZM-TV