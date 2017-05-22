Whitecaps slug 3 HR's in 12-2 win over Ft. Wayne

The Whitecaps broke out the big bats Monday night against Fort Wayne.

Anthony Pereira and Josh Lester launched 3-run home runs in the 2nd inning and outfielder Cam Gibson hit a homerun that cleared the roof in right field as the Whitecaps beat the TinCaps 12-2.

It was the first time since 2012 that the Whitecaps hit three home runs in one game at Fifth Third Ballpark.

Though the season is less than two months old, West Michigan has 22 home runs as a team. They hit 25 home runs all of last season.

Spenser Watkins pitched seven scoreless innings to pick up the win after he struck out four and walked two while allowing four hits.

Sparta native Ben Sheckler pitched 4 innings in relief for the TinCaps, allowing one earned run on five hits while striking out four.

