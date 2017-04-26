Whitecaps sweep Ft. Wayne

The Whitecaps banged out 14 hits in a 8-2 win over the TinCaps, sweeping the 3-game series and winning their sixth straight game.
Eudis Idrogo pitched 6 innings, giving up 8 hits but allowing just one run while striking out a season-high six.
TinCaps pitcher Ben Sheckler, a Cornerstone grad and Sparta native, surrendered 4 runs in the 6th inning to take the loss. He's now 2-1 on the season.
