Whitecaps sweep Ft. Wayne

The Whitecaps banged out 14 hits in a 8-2 win over the TinCaps, sweeping the 3-game series and winning their sixth straight game.

Eudis Idrogo pitched 6 innings, giving up 8 hits but allowing just one run while striking out a season-high six.

TinCaps pitcher Ben Sheckler, a Cornerstone grad and Sparta native, surrendered 4 runs in the 6th inning to take the loss. He's now 2-1 on the season.

