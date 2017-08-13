Whitecaps take series from Loons with 6-1 win

Whitecaps starter Alfred Gutierrez had his best outing of the season as the 'Caps beat the Great Lakes Loons, 6-1.

Gutierrez recorded his first seven outs via the strikeout, and finished the game with a career-high 11, while tossing seven shutout innings and allowing just three hits.

Five different Whitecaps had an RBI as the team has now won 14 of the last 18 games and improved to 80-35 overall in 2017.

West Michigan has not lost a series since the All-Star break, winning twelve and tying two.

