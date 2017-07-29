Whitecaps win with just one hit

West Michigan Whitecaps logo (Photo: West Michigan Whitecaps)

COMSTOCK PARK, MICH. - Tom De Blok allowed just three hits over 6 2/3 innings, leading the West Michigan Whitecaps over the Lake County Captains in a 3-0 win on Saturday.

De Blok (3-0) picked up the win after he struck out eight.

West Michigan scored its runs when Derek Hill scored on a forceout in the first inning and Danny Pinero scored on a wild pitch and Zac Shepherd scored on a sacrifice fly in the seventh.

Luis Jimenez (2-4) went five innings, allowing one run and one hit in the Midwest League game. He also struck out two and walked two. Zac Houston pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings for his second save of the season.

The Captains were held scoreless for the 13th time this season, while the Whitecaps' staff recorded their 20th shutout of the year.

With the win, West Michigan improved to 11-4 against Lake County this season.

