Will P.J. Fleck take 'Row The Boat' to Minnesota with him?

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - With P.J. Fleck's big move to Minnesota, he has taken assistant coaches and other staff members along with him -- but will he bring his famous tagline "Row The Boat?"

He hopes so, but Western Michigan University owns the trademark for "Row The Boat." Fleck told ESPN that he is working on getting the rights to the phrase since the meaning is so personal to him.

The phrase came about when he and his wife lost their second child to a heart condition in 2011. He made "Row The Boat" the mantra for his program at Western. With every successful game the Broncos saw, the phrase gained popularity.

Fleck is hopeful that WMU will allow him to take the phrase with him to Minnesota and said he wants to "continue to change other people's lives through tragedy."

Fleck accepted the coaching job at Minnesota last week after the school fired Tracy Claeys. He received a five-year contract worth $18.5 million.

