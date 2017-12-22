Wings fans Elkins, Shine excited to be with Griffins

GRAND RAPIDS - The Red Wings are not shy of picking up local products, they have 6 Michiganders on their roster right now.

It has to be a life long dream to play for the organization you rooted for as a kid, a dream fulfilled for two new Griffin players this season.

Corey Elkins grew up in West Bloomfield during the start of the Red Wings dynastic run in the 1990s and 2000s. After playing at the Ohio State University, he jumped between the AHL and NHL before heading to Finland to play for four years. Given the chance to play for his favorite franchise, he jumped back to Michigan.

Dominik Shine grew up in Pinckney almost ten years later as a Red Wings fan. He played at Northern Michigan University before signing with Red Wings for his rookie season.

Now the two are the lone Michiganders on the Griffins roster, each working to help their favorite franchise.

