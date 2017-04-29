WMU's Keion Adams drafted by Steelers

PHILADELPHIA - Western Michigan University produced three players in the 2017 NFL Draft, with Keion Adams joining former Bronco teammates Corey Davis and Taylor Moton as players selected when he was picked on Saturday.

Adams, a senior defensive end/linebacker, was drafted in the seventh round, No. 248 overall, by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Adams was a four-year starting defensive end for the Broncos, recording a team-best and career-high 7 1/2 sacks during a senior season that included a Mid-American Conference championship and an appearance in the Cotton Bowl. He led the MAC in tackles for loss with 18, and is projected to play linebacker in Pittsburgh's 3-4 defensive scheme.

Davis, the FBS all-time leader in career receiving yards, became the highest-drafted player out of Western Michigan when he was selected fifth overall by the Tennessee Titans on Thursday. On Friday, Moton was selected with the final pick of the second round by the Carolina Panthers.

