Newaygo falls to Grant 28 to 13

Highlights from Grant vs. Newaygo

Staff , WZZM 11:56 PM. EDT October 27, 2017

Newaygo end it's season Friday night falling to Grant in round one of the playoffs. The final there was Grant 28 Newaygo 13.

