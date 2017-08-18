DIY Punched Paper Flowers
Looking for a gorgeous and simple party decoration? These punched paper flowers are designed for the beginner crafter but yield impressive results. Inspired by camellia flowers, these tissue paper blooms can serve as table decorations and cake toppers.
WZZM 2:36 PM. EDT August 18, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WZZM Live Radar
-
WMU graduate Matt Mika shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Mother's boyfriend blamed in death of boy
-
Grand Rapids beating victim
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Tree falls on girl at Grand Haven Park
-
Woman receives 7th OWI conviction
-
Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Grand Rapids Griffins win 2017 Calder Cup
-
WUSA Breaking News
More Stories
-
Bannon out: Embattled strategist leaving White HouseAug 18, 2017, 12:53 p.m.
-
Woman witnesses violence toward Sparta grandmother…Aug 17, 2017, 10:35 p.m.
-
Man who tweeted about ‘subhuman Jewish filth' gets…Aug 17, 2017, 6:48 p.m.