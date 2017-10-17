Banana Nut Pancakes Recipe
Pancakes for breakfast may seem like a weekend luxury -- and they definitely should be -- but we think you should be able to enjoy them during the week as well! Liesl Maggiore shares a great pancake recipe that's both delicious and healthy. Her best tip: make a big batch on the weekends and refrigerate the rest for a weekday breakfast. Just pop them in the toaster oven or microwave and voila!
WZZM 3:00 PM. EDT October 17, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WZZM Live Radar
-
WMU graduate Matt Mika shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Mother's boyfriend blamed in death of boy
-
Grand Rapids beating victim
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Tree falls on girl at Grand Haven Park
-
Woman receives 7th OWI conviction
-
Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Grand Rapids Griffins win 2017 Calder Cup
-
WUSA Breaking News
More Stories
-
Jury selection for Jeffrey Willis trial begins todayOct 17, 2017, 10:35 a.m.
-
Engineers meet to discuss safety improvements at…Oct 17, 2017, 1:38 p.m.
-
Another tannery waste dump site found in western MichiganOct 17, 2017, 7:08 a.m.