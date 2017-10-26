CNN's Don Lemon Files Police Report After Getting Death Threats From A Twitter User
After getting death threats from a Twitter user, CNN's Don Lemon has filed a police report with the NYPD. That's according to TMZ. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.
WZZM 3:36 PM. EDT October 26, 2017
