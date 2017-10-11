Former First Daughters Jenna and Barbara Bush Needed 'Comfort' Following the 2016 Election
Former first daughters Jenna and Barbara Bush will share intimate stories from their childhood in their upcoming book, 'Sisters First: Stories from Our Wild and Wonderful Life'. Aidan Kelly has the story.
WZZM 7:33 PM. EDT October 11, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WZZM Live Radar
-
WMU graduate Matt Mika shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Mother's boyfriend blamed in death of boy
-
Grand Rapids beating victim
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Tree falls on girl at Grand Haven Park
-
Woman receives 7th OWI conviction
-
Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Grand Rapids Griffins win 2017 Calder Cup
-
WUSA Breaking News
More Stories
-
Caregiver enters plea in death of elderly dementia…Oct 11, 2017, 5:42 p.m.
-
You should check your credit report after Equifax breachOct 11, 2017, 6:59 p.m.
-
Holland man admits to stabbing his girlfriend to…Oct 11, 2017, 1:02 p.m.