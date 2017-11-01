Hartford Student Faces Hate Crime Charge for Wiping Bodily Fluids on Roommate's Belongings
A student at the University of Hartford has admitted to wiping bodily fluids onto and into the personal products of her unwitting roommate. Nathan Rousseau Smith (@FantasticMrNate) reports.
WZZM 3:40 PM. EDT November 01, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WZZM Live Radar
-
WMU graduate Matt Mika shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Mother's boyfriend blamed in death of boy
-
Grand Rapids beating victim
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Tree falls on girl at Grand Haven Park
-
Woman receives 7th OWI conviction
-
Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Grand Rapids Griffins win 2017 Calder Cup
-
WUSA Breaking News
More Stories
-
LIVE BLOG: Jeffrey Willis takes the stand on day 9 of trialNov. 1, 2017, 10:22 a.m.
-
One person dead, another sent to hospital after fiery crashNov. 1, 2017, 12:18 p.m.
-
Joshua Salyers sentenced to life in prison for…Nov. 1, 2017, 1:55 p.m.