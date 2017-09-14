Ivanka Trump: Critics Have 'Unrealistic Expectations' of How Much I Can Influence My Father
Ivanka Trump's relationship with her father has always been viewed as a very close one. But in a recent interview, President Donald Trump's daughter is setting the record straight. Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.
WZZM 12:59 PM. EDT September 14, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WZZM Live Radar
-
WMU graduate Matt Mika shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Mother's boyfriend blamed in death of boy
-
Grand Rapids beating victim
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Tree falls on girl at Grand Haven Park
-
Woman receives 7th OWI conviction
-
Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Grand Rapids Griffins win 2017 Calder Cup
-
WUSA Breaking News
More Stories
-
US-131 in Allegan County shut down due to fatal crashSep 14, 2017, 1:15 a.m.
-
Trump says ‘fairly close' to agreement with Congress…Sep 13, 2017, 10:02 p.m.
-
Local non-profit collecting donations for Hurricane…Sep 14, 2017, 7:26 a.m.