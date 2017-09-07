Lindsey Graham Says He 'Smells a Rat' in Comey's Clinton Investigation
Will former FBI James Comey be testifying again in front of the U.S. Senate on Hillary Clinton's email case? One of the most powerful Republicans Senators wants to see that happen. Ryan Sartor (@ryansartor) has that story.
WZZM 7:05 PM. EDT September 07, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WZZM Live Radar
-
WMU graduate Matt Mika shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Mother's boyfriend blamed in death of boy
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Tree falls on girl at Grand Haven Park
-
Woman receives 7th OWI conviction
-
Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Grand Rapids Griffins win 2017 Calder Cup
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
West Michigan Humane Society holds summer camp
More Stories
-
Florida under hurricane watch as 'powerful and…Sep. 4, 2017, 5:10 p.m.
-
Credit-reporting giant Equifax says cyber breach…Sep. 7, 2017, 5:48 p.m.
-
DeVos to revamp Title IX guidance on sex assaults on…Sep. 7, 2017, 3:41 p.m.