Masks and Gloves Worn as 'Nerve Agent' Evidence is Presented in Trial of Women Accused of Killing Kim Jung Nam
As evidence was presented in the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's half-brother -- the judge and court officials worse masks and surgical gloves.For more on the story here is Zach Devita.
WZZM 1:21 PM. EDT October 04, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WZZM Live Radar
-
WMU graduate Matt Mika shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Mother's boyfriend blamed in death of boy
-
Grand Rapids beating victim
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Tree falls on girl at Grand Haven Park
-
Woman receives 7th OWI conviction
-
Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Grand Rapids Griffins win 2017 Calder Cup
-
WUSA Breaking News
More Stories
-
Traffic: 36th Street in Wyoming closed after train derailsOct. 4, 2017, 10:01 a.m.
-
Las Vegas shooting: Stephen Paddock's girlfriend,…Oct. 4, 2017, 4:48 a.m.
-
Report: Russian Facebook ads targeted Michigan…Oct. 4, 2017, 8:09 a.m.