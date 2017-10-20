Most Complete Tyrannosaur Fossil Ever Found in Southwestern US
A 76-million-year-old skeleton of one of the most ferocious tyrannosaurus to roam western North America millions of years ago is on the way to the Natural History Museum of Utah to be studied and possibly put on display. Elizabeth Keatinge (@elizkeatinge) has more.
WZZM 3:05 PM. EDT October 20, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WZZM Live Radar
-
WMU graduate Matt Mika shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Mother's boyfriend blamed in death of boy
-
Grand Rapids beating victim
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Tree falls on girl at Grand Haven Park
-
Woman receives 7th OWI conviction
-
Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Grand Rapids Griffins win 2017 Calder Cup
-
WUSA Breaking News
More Stories
-
WATCH: Jeffrey Willis murder trial continuesOct 20, 2017, 1:20 p.m.
-
Prosecutor says Bletsch's DNA profile inside Willis'…Oct 20, 2017, 1:46 p.m.
-
CONSUMER ALERT: Watch out for water testing…Oct 20, 2017, 2:08 p.m.