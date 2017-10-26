NBC News Political Analyst Mark Halperin Apologizes For Sexual Harassment Accusations
NBC News and MSNBC Senior political analyst Mark Halperin has issued an apology to five women after being accused of sexual harassment during his time at ABC news. Veuer's Natasha Abellard(@NatashaAbellard) has the story.
WZZM 8:36 AM. EDT October 26, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WZZM Live Radar
-
WMU graduate Matt Mika shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Mother's boyfriend blamed in death of boy
-
Grand Rapids beating victim
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Tree falls on girl at Grand Haven Park
-
Woman receives 7th OWI conviction
-
Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Grand Rapids Griffins win 2017 Calder Cup
-
WUSA Breaking News
More Stories
-
Woman sold for sex as a child tells her story from…Oct 25, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
-
Willis Trial: Ex-wife takes the standOct 25, 2017, 6:03 p.m.
-
What to expect from the JFK assassination secret filesOct 26, 2017, 6:46 a.m.