Poll: Almost Half of Americans Think President Trump Likely Committed a Crime Related to Russian Meddling
A new poll from ABC News and the Washington Post finds that 49% of Americans surveyed think that President Trump likely committed a crime connected to Russia's attempts to influence the 2016 election. Ryan Sartor has that story.
WZZM 5:05 PM. EDT November 02, 2017
