Report: British Prime Minister Complained to Trump After London Bombing Tweet
President Donald Trump reportedly angered the leader of one of America's closest allies with one of his tweets. This time it's the British Prime Minister. Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.
WZZM 1:34 PM. EDT September 16, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WZZM Live Radar
-
WMU graduate Matt Mika shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Mother's boyfriend blamed in death of boy
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Tree falls on girl at Grand Haven Park
-
Woman receives 7th OWI conviction
-
Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Grand Rapids Griffins win 2017 Calder Cup
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
West Michigan Humane Society holds summer camp
More Stories
-
One person dead, two children hurt in hit and run crashSep 15, 2017, 9:49 p.m.
-
Zeeland elementary school raises $4,000 for a school…Sep 16, 2017, 9:53 a.m.
-
Suspect arrested in London subway attackSep 15, 2017, 4:15 a.m.