Report: HHS Secretary Tom Price Took 5 Private Jets For Work in One Week, Costing $60k
Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price is flying right into controversy with the use of 5 private jets for work trips just last week. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.
WZZM 11:39 AM. EDT September 20, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WZZM Live Radar
-
WMU graduate Matt Mika shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Mother's boyfriend blamed in death of boy
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Tree falls on girl at Grand Haven Park
-
Woman receives 7th OWI conviction
-
Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Grand Rapids Griffins win 2017 Calder Cup
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
West Michigan Humane Society holds summer camp
More Stories
-
1 hurt in shooting that leads to standoffSep 20, 2017, 4:01 a.m.
-
MSP trooper seriously injured while on dutySep 20, 2017, 11:10 a.m.
-
Man pulled from Lake Michigan was recent Calvin College gradSep 19, 2017, 6:35 p.m.