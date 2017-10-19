Report: Kids Under 9 Spend This Amount of Time a Day on Screens
or parents it's really easy to distract their child with a smartphone or a tablet during dinner at a restaurant or while on a doctor's appointment for example. But according to a new report, the amount of time children spend staring at a screen every day, is alarming. Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.
WZZM 11:17 AM. EDT October 19, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WZZM Live Radar
-
WMU graduate Matt Mika shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Mother's boyfriend blamed in death of boy
-
Grand Rapids beating victim
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Tree falls on girl at Grand Haven Park
-
Woman receives 7th OWI conviction
-
Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Grand Rapids Griffins win 2017 Calder Cup
-
WUSA Breaking News
More Stories
-
West Michigan philanthropist Helen DeVos dies at age 90Oct 19, 2017, 2:09 a.m.
-
Helen DeVos, who backed health, education causes, dies at 90Oct 19, 2017, 7:43 a.m.
-
Approximately 300 more homes to be tested in…Oct 18, 2017, 3:23 p.m.