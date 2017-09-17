Secretary Of State Rex Tillerson Considering Closing U.S. Embassy in Havana After Sonic Attacks
Mysterious sounds many are calling sonic attacks at the U.S. Embassy in Havana reportedly cause hearing and memory loss. The state department says the latest incident was last month and is apart of an ongoing investigation.
WZZM 6:17 PM. EDT September 17, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WZZM Live Radar
-
WMU graduate Matt Mika shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Mother's boyfriend blamed in death of boy
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Tree falls on girl at Grand Haven Park
-
Woman receives 7th OWI conviction
-
Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Grand Rapids Griffins win 2017 Calder Cup
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
West Michigan Humane Society holds summer camp
More Stories
-
Stolen guns, shooting and standoff leads to four…Sep 17, 2017, 9:02 a.m.
-
GRPD: 3 people shot at Orbit Room; authorities…Sep 17, 2017, 11:42 a.m.
-
President Trump tweets support for Bill Schuette for…Sep 16, 2017, 7:51 p.m.