Trump Campaign Reportedly Hands Over Documents to Robert Mueller in Russia Probe
For the very first time, staffers from the president's election campaign are reportedly providing documents to Robert Mueller, special counsel in the Trump Russia investigation. Aaron Dickens reports.
WZZM 2:47 PM. EDT September 12, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WZZM Live Radar
-
WMU graduate Matt Mika shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Mother's boyfriend blamed in death of boy
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Tree falls on girl at Grand Haven Park
-
Woman receives 7th OWI conviction
-
Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Grand Rapids Griffins win 2017 Calder Cup
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
West Michigan Humane Society holds summer camp
More Stories
-
Prosecutor: Ex-boyfriend in Ana Carrillo case facing…Sep 12, 2017, 11:47 a.m.
-
AG Bill Schuette expected to make bid for governor officialSep 12, 2017, 7:10 a.m.
-
Michigan to pot shops: Close by Dec. 15 or risk licensureSep 12, 2017, 2:44 p.m.