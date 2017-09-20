Trump Fires Back at 'Crooked Hillary,' Blaming Her for North Korea's Nukes
After she ripped Donald Trump's recent U.N. speech apart, President Trump is now blaming Hillary Clinton for North Korea's nuclear advances. Veuer's Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
WZZM 10:24 AM. EDT September 20, 2017
