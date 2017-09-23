Trump Says NFL Players Should Be Fired For Protesting, Players Respond
The executive director of the NFL players union has a message for President Trump, 'We will never back down.' This statement comes after the President suggested owners should fire players who kneel during the national anthem.
WZZM 11:18 AM. EDT September 23, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WZZM Live Radar
-
WMU graduate Matt Mika shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Mother's boyfriend blamed in death of boy
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Tree falls on girl at Grand Haven Park
-
Woman receives 7th OWI conviction
-
Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Grand Rapids Griffins win 2017 Calder Cup
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
West Michigan Humane Society holds summer camp
More Stories
-
Funeral set for fallen state trooperSep 22, 2017, 3:35 p.m.
-
Man killed in Barry County shooting; no threat to communitySep 23, 2017, 11:15 a.m.
-
Ex-official: Legionnaires' seemed tied to Flint water switchSep 23, 2017, 11:47 a.m.