10 smart gadgets that will keep your kids and home safe on Halloween

Halloween can be a fun, exciting time of the year, especially if you have young children, but the holiday can also encourage troublemakers to get into mischief around town. If you’re worried about your yard being TP’d or just want to make sure your kids are safe as they trick or treat, you could definitely use some assistance from smart tech.

These 10 smart gadgets will help to keep your home and your family safe this October—and you’ll probably find most of them to be useful the other 11 months of the year, too!

1. A backpack with a built-in smart light



Kids will be safe on the roads at night with this light-up backpack. (Photo: TRAKK) If your kids are planning to trick-or-treat on Halloween night, especially if they're riding bikes, you’ll have peace of mind knowing they’re wearing the TRAKK Armor Backpack, which features an LED light. Kids can change the color of the light to match their costumes, and its illumination will make them more visible to motorists as they travel around town. The TRAKK Armor App Enabled Bluetooth LED Lighting Backpack is $89.95 on Amazon. 2. A weatherproof speaker to play spooky tunes

Get in the Halloween spirit with creepy music. (Photo: JBL) Want to set the mood for trick-or-treaters? Use a weatherproof, portable speaker like the JBL Flip 3 (our favorite) to play creepy music on your porch—right before you jump out to scare them! The JBL Flip 3 Splashproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker is $76.45 on Amazon. 3. A one-touch control for your Halloween smart decor

Turn on all your smart decorations with one touch. (Photo: Flic) If you’re using smart tech like speakers and lights to create a spooky Halloween display, you can control everything at once with Flic, the wireless smart button. Just set up all the different devices with the Flic button, and with one touch, you can turn everything on and off from the comfort of your couch. It even works if you're using smart plugs like the award-winning iDevices Switch ($26). The Flic: Wireless Smart Button is $34.99 on Amazon. 4. A fitness tracker to count your trick-or-treating steps

See how many steps you walk on Halloween—and how many candy bars you deserve! (Photo: Fitbit) Halloween candy is oh-so tempting, and if you do enough walking trick-or-treating with your kids, you can feel justified indulging on your favorite treats. With the Fitbit Alta fitness tracker, you’ll be able to see just how many steps you’ve taken, how many calories you'v burned, and therefore, how many Reese's pumpkins you deserve. The Fitbit Alta Fitness Tracker is $114 and up at Amazon. 5. A trouble-sensing outdoor security camera

Get smartphone notifications if anything happens in your yard on Halloween. (Photo: Nest) Keep an eye out for trouble in your yard with the Nest Outdoor Cam. This award-winning smart security camera will send notifications to your phone if it detects motion, letting you catch any troublemakers in the act. It also has excellent night vision to catch pranksters in the dark. The Nest Outdoor Cam is $199 on Amazon. 6. A GPS tracker to keep an eye on your kids

Monitor your kids remotely as they make their way around the block (Photo: Spy Tec) The first few years you let your kids go trick-or-treating on their own, you’ll probably be a little nervous. Luckily, the Spy Tec GPS Tracker will let you keep tabs on their location in real-time, and you can even set up geofence alerts so you'll know if they stray from the neighborhood. The Spy Tec STI GL300 Mini Portable Real Time GPS Tracker is $49.95 on Amazon. 7. A video doorbell to tell you who’s on your porch

See who's on your porch before you open the door. (Photo: Ring) Come Halloween night, you can monitor who’s coming and going on your porch with the help of the top-performing Ring Video Doorbell 2. You’ll get app notifications when trick-or-treaters show up, and you can even talk to them through the app if you need a second to grab more candy. This also presents some prime opportunities to startle people... The Ring Video Doorbell 2 is $195 on Amazon. 8. A smart safety button for trick-or-treaters

With this emergency button, kids can contact you with one touch. (Photo: Revolar) Another way to make sure your kids are safe while trick-or-treating is to give them the Revolar Instinct, a smart personal safety button. All they have to do is press it a certain number of times, and you’ll receive a text with their location and a preset message, such as whether it’s an emergency or if they’re just uneasy. The Revolar Instinct is $79.99 on Amazon. 9. A smart lock so kids don’t need to carry keys

Don't worry about kids losing their keys while they're trick-or-treating. (Photo: Schlage) Don’t want your kids losing their keys while they collect candy? With a smart lock like the Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt, they’ll be able to let themselves back into the house with just their smartphones, so you don’t have to stress about them getting locked out. And if their costume doesn't have pockets? They can enter a code on the lock's access pad for keyless entry. The Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt is $215 on Amazon. 10. An outdoor security camera/smart light for double duty security

This smart porch light has a built-in security camera. (Photo: Kuna) This two-in-one smart security camera and light is especially helpful on Halloween. You’ll be able to put the light on a schedule to let trick-or-treaters know when you’re “closed for business,” and it will also capture footage of any mischief makers who might come knocking. The Maximus Video Security Camera & Outdoor Light is $156.99 on Amazon. Note: The editors at Reviewed.com review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links. They may earn a small share of the revenue. However, their picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY’s newsroom and any business incentives. Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but may change over time.

