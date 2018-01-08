Consumer Electronics Show will be all about connecting your devices

Some of the latest technology will soon be unveiled in Las Vegas.

It's all happening at the Consumer Technology Show that runs Jan. 9-12.

Those attending the CES say this will be the year for "voice-activated" technology. That means we'll see new ways to use devices like Amazon Alexa or Google Home.

The companies are expected to show off technology that links voice-activated devices to several rooms in your home. That includes the kitchen where you can tell your voice-activated device what temperature to cook or store your food. You can also tell your shower or bathtub how warm you want your water.

Elliot Weiler, Lifestyle Editor for Consumer Reports, says this year's CES is about making it easier for the consumer around the house.

"I was at an event last night where a vendor was showing off a $900 unit for the laundry room that folds clothes. It seems like a Jetsons' idea that's been out there forever. But we're seeing lots of things around the house that are not traditional TVs, laptops, things like that,” said Weiler.

The CES is also expected to feature more cars this year, which includes things like battery and plug-in hybrid technology and self-driving cars.

