Custer highlights new tech for the workplace at showcase event

GRAND RAPIS, MICH. - From interactive touch screens, to digital signage, Thursday, Custer highlighted the newest technology for the workplace at their sixth annual technology showcase.



The company welcomed 12 vendors including big names like Microsoft and Panasonic to the event.

Custer says they specialize in systems that let people come together in a group and work effectively around sharing digital content and working remotely.

They say their biggest markets are corporate healthcare and education.

Trent Gooding the Vice President of Technology said "This gives us a chance to connect with them, they can see some of the specific technology solutions, then we also get a chance just to catch up and find out, what are there needs what projects are coming up what kind of challenges are they facing in the workplace."

Custer says this year's showcase had their highest attendance yet, with 100 people.

