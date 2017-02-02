Engineers create artificial skin that can 'feel' temperature changes

The new material can be as little as 20 micrometers thick, and is both transparent and flexible. (Photo: Caltech)

A team of engineers and scientists at Caltech and ETH Zurich have developed artificial skin with the ability to detect temperature changes.

According to a news release from Science Daily, the material could be grafted onto prosthetic limbs to restore temperature sensing in amputees. It could also be applied to first-aid bandages to alert temperature increases in wounds, which is a sign of infection. A paper detailing the material was recently published in Science Robotics.

While creating synthetic woods, a team lead by Caltech's Chiara Daraio found that pectin, component responsible for the temperature sensitivity. Pectin is found in plant call walls.

"Pectin is widely used in the food industry as a jellifying agent; it's what you use to make jam. So it's easy to obtain and also very cheap," says Daraio, professor of mechanical engineering and applied physics in the Division of Engineering and Applied Science.

The team moved it's focus to pectin and ultimately created a thin, transparent flexible film of pectin and water. The pectin molecules in the film are weakly held together by calcium ions, so when the temperature increases, bonds break down and releases positively-charged calcium ions.

Researchers speculate that either the increased in concentration or mobility of the calcium ions is what results in decrease in electrical resistance through the material, which can be detected as temperature change.

Science Daily says that the film senses temperature using a similar mechanism to the pit organs in viper snakes. Viper snakes are able to sense prey in the dark by detecting radiated heat. In the pit organs, ion channels in the cell membrane of sensory nerve fibers expand as temperatures increase. This opening allows calcium ions to flow, trigger electrical impulses.

There are already electronic skins that can sense temperature changes less than a tenth of a degree Celsius across a 5-degree temperature range. This new skin like material can sense changes in an even smaller magnitude at a quicker response rate.

Daraio's team would like to increase the range of temperature the skin material is capable of detecting, but will need to change the fabrication process.

For more information about the new material and Daraio's work, visit Science Daily or read the study.

