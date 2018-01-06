FIRST Robotics competition season now underway

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Competition season is now underway for FIRST Robotics teams. The kickoff event was held Saturday at GVSU's Eberhard Center at the downtown campus.

Dozens of teams gathered to learn about this year's game and pick up the kits to build their robots.

Teams now have 6 weeks to design and build their robots to compete in the West Michigan District competition which also takes place at Grand Valley in March.

There will be more than 3600 teams competing this year from around the world. With more than 500 teams in our state alone, Michigan teams make up about 14% of total participation.

