Flooding brings Michigan VEX Robotics tournament to Grandville

Students prepare a robot for the state VEX robotics competition Sunday. (Photo: WZZM)

GRANDVILLE, MICH. - In a quick change, the Michigan VEX Robotics competition came to Grandville Sunday instead of Michigan State University, where flooding caused unsafe conditions.

When MSU announced the venue change Wednesday, volunteers moved quickly to set up, said Steve Clark, volunteer organizer and a coach for the Grandville High School team.

"I had immediate texts on my phone from [local schools and parents] offering to help," Clark said. "We've hosted these large events before, so the plans came about very quickly."

Students from 48 high school teams and 28 middle school teams faced off in the VEX competition. Each team designs an 18-inch robot, using it to stack as many cones on moveable goals in an allotted time.

Sixteen high school teams and six middle school teams will qualify for the VEX world championship in Louisville, Kentucky, April 25-28. Around 1,500 teams are expected to compete, according to a release by Michigan State.

