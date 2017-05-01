GE Aviation holds opening ceremony for new Muskegon facility

A GE90 engine being built in a new GE Aviation Brilliant Factory. (Photo: Courtesy of GE Aviation)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - GE Aviation has opened a new, 35,000-square-foot facility in Muskegon, with intents of hiring 100 new employees.

GE held a grand opening ceremony on Monday morning, where GE and state officials were in attendance, include Sen. Debbie Stabenow, the general manager of supply chain for GE Aviation, John Bowman, the mayors for Norton Shores and Muskegon, among others.

According to a news release, the new Muskegon facility, dubbed the Brilliant Factory, will manufacture parts for the GE90 engine family that powers the Boeing 777 airplane.

The goal of the Brilliant Factory is to combine design, engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, distribution and services in to one system. The system collects and analyzes data from all mentioned aspects to make facilities smarter, improving quality, throughput and yield.

The Brilliant Factories optimize daily operations, such as heating, lighting and general maintenance of a facility, instead of a product line. They utilize sensors and automation to make GE safer and most cost-efficient.

GE Aviation has already hired 90 new employees, toward a goal of 100, for the Muskegon location, which is location on North Center Drive.

Take a tour of one of GE Aviation's Brilliant Factories with this 360-degree video:

