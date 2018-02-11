Grand Rapids has new city website with helpful features

(Photo: City of Grand Rapids)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapids is one step closer to having a digital city hall, according to the mayor.

On Saturday, Feb. 10 Rosalynn Bliss posted a link to the site on her Facebook page. She says it now has easy-to-find information for people who live and work in the city.

Some of the features include being able to make payments, apply for a business license, or reserve a parking meter.

The site also offers news from around the city and a list of upcoming events.

