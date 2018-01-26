Local company launches device to protect kids from cell phone radiation

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The potential dangers of cell phone use is making headlines these days. A West Michigan company has created a device, it says will block harmful radiation.

The company is called Kids Armour. President and CEO, Ross Pope, believes the microchip technology is a must have, especially for parents.

"Cell phones collect a signal from a cell tower. The energy that it generates, creates radiation similar to that of radiation from transformers in neighborhoods, that we know cause cancer," said Pope. "This is the same type of radiation that is affecting your body or children's bodies."

The Kids Armour device, about the size of a quarter, sticks on the back of the cell phone or other device. Pope says it provides a shield against the harmful effects of electromagnetic field (EMF) radiation.

"And, what a lot of people don't realize is our devices such as our phones, laptops, tablets, routers and baby monitors all emit electromagnetic radiation," said Pope.

It has been debated, for years, whether or not that radiation poses any real health risks. Pope says research suggests it does. Just last month, The California Department of Public Health cautioned people to decrease their exposure to cell phones of possible cancer risks and other health issues.

It warned that children are more susceptible to long-term health problems, especially when engaged in frequent and long-term use. CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Smith was quoted in a press release issued in December, as saying:

"Children's brains develop through the teenage years and may be more affected by cell phone use... Parents should consider reducing the time their children use cell phones and encourage them to turn the devices off at night."

The agency issued guidelines to reduce exposure. Pope, an expecting grandfather, says their product takes it a step further.

This technology has been evolving over the past 8 or 9 years. I just recently got involved, after seeing new studies, that are calling out the damage that is being caused," he said. "Some scientists are calling the potential for an epidemic for this next generation as a result of those high Wi-Fi use devices, constantly. I see young women, who are expecting, with devices on their stomachs and close to their unborn children. I just have a real passion to get this to these young people before any damage is done."

It is likely, we won't fully understand the real impact of increased EMF radiation for generations. Pope does not claim the Kids Armour technology will provide 100-percent prevention or protection, but says research has shown that it will, greatly, minimize risk.

"We've had this tested by a reputable third-party organization and concluded this does protect children from the harmful effects of EMF radiation," he said. "The technology underwent a randomized, double-blind, placebo-based test at the Jasper Clinic in Kalamazoo, which is the most elite or accurate type of testing available."

Company reps will be at the Kids and Family Expo, this weekend. And, they are offering the device free, for the month of February, to expecting mothers. Kids Armour is currently available online only at the moment.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV