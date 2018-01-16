Dashcam photo of meteor posted on YouTube by Mike Austin (Photo: Mike Austin)

Just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday night, our social media alerts went haywire here in the WKYC Channel 3 Newsroom. We started receiving reports of a meteor that was spotted to the north.

Sure enough, our friends in Michigan started posting some of these photos and videos:

According to the National Weather Service in Detroit, light and thunder over the Motor City metro area appeared to be a meteor. This tweet, captured by The Detroit Free Press, was later removed.

Then we saw this YouTube video that was posted from Michigan by Mike Austin

And from our Tegna sister station, WZZM in Grand Rapids:

There are lots of reports on social media of a bright flash going across the sky in Michigan. Here is some footage of it captured on the east side of the state. Video: Kevin Mccombs pic.twitter.com/CN12kMjNGp — WZZM 13 On Your Side (@wzzm13) January 17, 2018

So far, most of the reports we are getting are from Michigan, although several of you here in Northeast Ohio say you saw or heard the meteor as well. We've had reports of sightings in Garrettsville, Macedonia, and Sandusky, among other places.

As we gather more information, please share with us any videos or photos you might have taken of the meteor.

